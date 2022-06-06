Hayling Island Sailing Club helps find homes for 10 Ukrainian families
By Shelley Phelps
BBC News
Members of a sailing club who helped 10 Ukrainian refugee families come to the UK have criticised the visa process.
The group, from Hayling Island Sailing Club, say they want to sponsor more families but are being held up by "tortuous" administrative barriers.
They described one application as being "lost in a black hole for months".
A government spokesperson said visa cases differ in complexity and offered its "deepest sympathies" to those affected by the war.
Club member Steve McLean first travelled to Poland after Ukraine was invaded to deliver donations gathered by club members for refugees.
While delivering the supplies, he met a number of Ukrainian families in need of UK hosts and began offering a matching service.
Mr McLean, a businessman from Brighton, liaised with members back in Hayling Island to finds homes for 10 families through the sailing club community.
Olena Kasian, 23, said Mr McLean helped her and her family find Emma Toman, who is now hosting them at her home on the island.
She said it feels "quiet and safe" living by the sea, after escaping Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine with her mother Natalia, sister Ana and nephew Vlad in April.
Miss Kasian added: "In our city there is no sea, so it's so interesting for us. I always dreamed of living near the sea."
Along with several others, Olena has been given an honorary membership to Hayling Island Sailing Club, as well as a job.
Her nephew, 15-year-old Vlad, also enjoys life by the sea but said he "thinks a lot" about returning home.
He said: "I left a lot of friends in Ukraine and a lot of my friends are in Germany and in Poland right now. I think a lot about my return to Ukraine, when it will be? I don't know."
Having found homes for 10 families, Mr McLean is keen to continue helping, but says the visa process is taking "far too long".
In March he put in an application to sponsor a traumatised family who escaped from Bucha.
"It just went into a black hole for months," he said.
"We thought the application covered the whole family, and then we received correspondence from the Home Office to say the children weren't covered, and had to make their own application."
'Unnecessarily complicated'
After the BBC contacted the Home Office about the case, the children were granted a rare visa waiver allowing them to travel to the UK with their mother, who had already been approved for a visa.
Mr McLean said while he was pleased the family's case had been resolved, the visa application process was "incredibly tortuous, unnecessarily complicated and obstructive".
A government spokesperson said: "Every life lost in this conflict is a tragedy and our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who has been affected by Putin's barbaric war.
"Every member of a family must submit an individual application for the scheme and applications are usually processed together, but cases can differ in complexity."
