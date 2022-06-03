Free skips proposed in Gosport to reduce fly-tipping
- Published
Free skips should be installed across a town in a bid to reduce fly-tipping, a local authority has said.
Gosport Borough Council has proposed three skips in different locations so residents can dispose of household items.
The skips would be delivered weekly and cost an estimated £45,570 annually.
Conservative councillors have labelled the scheme "an absolute load of rubbish."
Liberal Democrat Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the authority, said "Anything that takes more rubbish away without it being dumped in backways or wasteland or public playgrounds as currently happens has got to be a good thing.
"This council has the ninth worst recycling record in the entire country - so anything that improves that has to be welcomed."
'Cleaner and greener'
Conservative councillor Stephen Philpott said the plans would conflict with commitments made in the Joint Municipal Waste Management Strategy - a Hampshire-wide waste disposal partnership made of 14 councils.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the scheme could increase the council's carbon footprint and encourage more fly-tipping, not less.
He added: "If there wasn't a replacement skip available when one was full - they will then be left with that material - they will take their own view as to what they're going to do with it.
"It's an absolute load of rubbish, I don't think anyone with any common sense could support this."
Cllr Chegwyn said the scheme would "make it easier for the community who told us repeatedly they want a cleaner, greener Gosport and we are determined to make that happen."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.