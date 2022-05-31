Southampton loses bid to become UK City of Culture 2025
- Published
Southampton has lost its bid to become the UK's City of Culture for 2025.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced the decision from a shortlist alongside Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham.
The title, which is awarded every four years, has gone to Bradford, following Coventry which hosted a year of arts and cultural events in 2021.
Southampton bid director Claire Whitaker said she was proud of the "passion and support of the city".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.