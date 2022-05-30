Frantisek Olah: Boy, 17, third to be charged with Basingstoke murder
A 17-year-old boy has become the third person charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was found inside a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on 22 May.
The teenager was arrested early on Sunday. A woman, 18, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, and a boy aged 17, both from Basingstoke, have also been charged with murder.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
A woman, 18, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday and has been bailed until 24 June.
A man, 18, and another woman, 18, also from Basingstoke, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were released under investigation on Wednesday.
