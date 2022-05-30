Max Maguire death in Lymington: Man convicted of manslaughter
A man who stabbed a fisherman to death outside a Royal British Legion Club has been found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Max Maguire, a 23-year-old father-of-one, was fatally wounded in Lymington, Hampshire, on 22 October 2021.
A trial at Winchester Crown Court heard Draven Jewell stabbed him after a disagreement between two groups in the club.
The 21-year-old will be sentenced on 17 June.
Draven Jewell's brother, Garon Jewell, 19, was formally acquitted over his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence.
The court heard that a fight broke out after a disagreement between two groups in the club after one person challenged Garon Jewell over his age.
Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister Draven Jewell had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group, of which Mr Maguire and two other victims were part.
Jewell was also acquitted of the attempted murder of a friend of Mr Maguire, Luke Gray, but convicted of wounding him. He was cleared of an alternative wounding charge.
He was also convicted of wounding another friend, Georgia Hole, and acquitted of an alternative wounding charge.
'Catastrophic injuries'
He had pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon - a Huusk chef's knife.
Mr Gray, 23, suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment, and Ms Hole, 23, suffered a less serious injury to her chest.
Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said the violence lasted about 20 seconds.
He added: "Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest, a knife wound, this had penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries."
Draven Jewell, from Lymington, said he acted in self-defence, claiming he feared his brother could be killed.
Speaking after the verdict, Det Ch Insp Rod Kenny said: "Draven Jewell's use of a knife that fateful night has taken a life far too soon.
"Our thoughts remain with Max's family, his friends and the two people seriously injured during the course of this devastating incident."
