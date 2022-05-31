UK City of Culture: Southampton awaits decision
Southampton is awaiting the result of its bid to become UK City of Culture 2025.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is due to announce the chosen city later, from a shortlist alongside Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham.
City of Culture judges toured the city earlier this month and met community groups, artists and businesses.
Southampton's bid promises a win would "transform the profile and the prosperity" of the city.
Bid organisers said being named 2025 UK City of Culture would create opportunities and jobs for the creative industries, as well as provide millions of pounds of investment.
If Southampton is chosen, the city plans to host an opening celebration on land, sea and air in May 2025.
SO25 UK City of Culture chair, Shelina Permalloo, said: "In Southampton we're often the ones to hide behind the corner, we don't really shout out and say 'we're from Southampton', we've often lacked that pride.
"There has been a buzz, excitement, people are coming together and even if we don't win - which I hope we will - that alone has been worth it."
Youth coordinator and MC, Larry Kazingizi, based in the St Mary's area, said the city had "so much untapped talent".
"I think if Southampton wins its bid it'll encourage artists to really believe, because it's very easy to be forgotten," he added.
The result is set to be announced in Coventry - the 2021 UK City of Culture - live on The One Show on BBC One at 19:00 BST.
The UK City of Culture competition is run by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport every four years and the winner holds the title for one year.
The advisory panel, chaired by Sir Phil Redmond, visited the four shortlisted places before making their final recommendation, which was later approved by Ms Dorries.
