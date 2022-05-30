Hot air balloon festival wows Isle of Wight crowds

PA Media
One balloonist gets ready to fly away

Hot air balloons have wowed visitors to a sold-out festival on the Isle of Wight.

The balloons took off from Robin Hill Country Park near Newport as part of a three-day event which closes on Monday.

Pictures show spectators and residents waving balloons off as they soared into the sky.

Along with the balloons, fireworks displays and live music have been performed at part of this year's festival.

Tethered balloons light their burners during nightglow displays
One of the balloons preparing to take off
Balloonists and spectators waving to each other as a balloon flies up into the sky
Another balloonist inspects the inside of one of the hot air balloons
The festival started on Saturday and will close on Monday

