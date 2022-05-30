Hot air balloon festival wows Isle of Wight crowds
Hot air balloons have wowed visitors to a sold-out festival on the Isle of Wight.
The balloons took off from Robin Hill Country Park near Newport as part of a three-day event which closes on Monday.
Pictures show spectators and residents waving balloons off as they soared into the sky.
Along with the balloons, fireworks displays and live music have been performed at part of this year's festival.
