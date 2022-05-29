Platinum Jubilee: Isle of Wight performers set for royal pageant
Performers have been taking part in final rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee pageant.
Isle of Wight's Shademakers carnival group will represent southern England in the celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign in central London on 5 June.
More than 270 island performers and musicians have been preparing a routine based on "heraldic beasts".
Marching bands, troops and veterans will take part in the parades, capping four days of events.
Shademakers began working on designing and making the costumes and choreographing the routine in August 2021.
The 120 kinetic "dancing sculptures", including horses, lions and unicorns, will be transported in trucks to London later this week ahead of the pageant.
Director Sharon George said: "This is the biggest thing we've done and nothing really compares to the size and how important it is.
"Everyone's really excited and we will have lots of friends and family going to watch as well."
The performers have been rehearsing in an equestrian centre, one of the few indoor venues on the island large enough to replicate the Mall.
They will be accompanied by the Ventnor Comic Jazz Band - a musical ensemble from the island dating back more than 100 years.
The popular band appears at most of the Isle of Wight's annual carnivals and other major events.
Band member Bob Trowbridge admitted "'rehearsal' is a word that doesn't normally occur in our band dictionary".
"We're still pinching ourselves - its a bit bizarre we've been asked to take part," he added.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience for everyone taking part - it really is an honour."
The band originated with the Isle of Wight Rifle Volunteers, who performed comic drill displays using mops instead of guns at the end of the 19th Century.
