Stubbington bypass officially opened
- Published
A £42m bypass designed to take traffic away from a Hampshire village has been officially opened.
The Stubbington bypass runs for nearly three miles (5.5km) through farmland near Fareham, connecting the A27 with the Solent Enterprise Zone.
Hampshire County Council said the road would reduce congestion and improve air quality in Stubbington village.
A ribbon-cutting event was held earlier, ahead of the first vehicles using the road next week.
Named Daedalus Way, it diverts traffic around the north and east side of Stubbington in a bid to improve journey times and access to the Gosport peninsula.
The road, which took 28 months to build, was jointly funded by the Department for Transport, Hampshire County Council and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
It was officially opened by Baroness Vere, parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Transport and Rob Humby, leader of Hampshire County Council.
Mr Humby said the project would help "regeneration and economic development".
"It's to actually help the residents of Stubbington village and the air quality issue.
"What's really important is that we have good transport infrastructure to encourage businesses to invest in the area," he added.
A charity fun run is due to be held on the road on Sunday before it opens to traffic on Monday.
It is anticipated 20,000 vehicles will use the bypass daily, rising to 24,000 vehicles in 2036.
It was given the go-ahead in 2017 by the government but was delayed when a local resident's objections led to a public inquiry in November 2018.
The challenges were rejected by the government and its planning inspector.
