Arrests in Southampton after bats and golf clubs used in fight
- Published
Seven teenagers have been arrested after a fight where golf clubs, baseball bats and wooden planks studded with nails were used.
Hampshire Constabulary said the incident happened at 16:00 BST on Tuesday in the Shirley area of Southampton.
Two people were injured and required hospital treatment, police added.
The seven teenagers, all male and aged between 14 and 19, remain in custody for questioning.
Police said the group were arrested on suspicion of various offences ranging from theft of a motor vehicle to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, violent disorder and affray.
One, a 16-year-old boy, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.
Police said the incident coincided with a dispersal order which was enforced in the same area of Shirley from Tuesday afternoon following reports of anti-social behaviour and public order offences.
The order remains in place until midnight on Wednesday and gives officers the power to arrest individuals who refuse to move on from the area, and to seize any items that could be used to commit anti-social behaviour or other offences.
