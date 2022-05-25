Basingstoke: Four arrested after seriously injured man dies
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with serious injuries.
The man, in his 30s, was found in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday shortly before 23:15 BST and was later pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A man and a woman, both aged 18, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Hampshire Constabulary said all four, from Basingstoke, remain in custody.
