Platinum Jubilee: War Horse author Morpurgo dedicates latest book to Queen
- Published
Best-selling children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo has read from his latest book about the Queen's life to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
The War Horse writer read There Once Is A Queen at a live-streamed event at Portsmouth Central Library in Hampshire, in front of 120 pupils from the city's St Jude's School.
The book begins with the monarch planting an oak tree with her father.
Illustrated by Michael Foreman it follows her reign to the present day.
HarperCollins Children's Books and national charity The Reading Agency are donating 5,000 copies of the book to libraries across the UK and Northern Ireland.
Sir Michael said: "Libraries have been, and continue to be, a constant in our communities, our schools, and lives.
"Libraries, and particularly the librarians who work in them, are vital for us all, but especially for those who need them most."
Portsmouth councillor Suzy Horton said: "Anything which helps promote a culture of books and reading among children and young people in the city is warmly welcomed, and we are delighted to be involved in this event."
