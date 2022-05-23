Basingstoke murder probe after seriously injured man dies
Police have started a murder inquiry after a man found with serious injuries in a house later died.
Officers were called to Musgrave Close, in the Brighton Hill area of Basingstoke, at 23:14 BST on Sunday, where they discovered the man, aged in his 30s.
He had sustained significant injuries and was later pronounced dead. His next-of-kin have been informed.
No arrests have been made, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
Det Ch Insp Justin Dipper said: "We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.
"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public."
He urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.
