Motorcyclist dies in collision with van at Calbourne, Isle of Wight
A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a van.
Hampshire Constabulary said the crash involving a Yamaha motorbike and a Ford Transit van happened at Calbourne on the Isle of Wight, shortly before 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The 64-year-old male motorcyclist died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle before the crash to come forward.
