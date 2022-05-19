Hampshire County Council elects Rob Humby as new leader
- Published
A new county council leader has been appointed in Hampshire after his predecessor stepped down.
Rob Humby is the new leader of Hampshire County Council.
His appointment comes as his predecessor Keith Mans decided to step down from the role after three years.
Mr Humby, who has been the county councillor for Bishops Waltham since 2013, previously served as deputy council leader and cabinet member for economy, transport and environment.
He was officially elected as the new leader of the council at the authority's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Councillor Marge Harvey has been elected as chair, replacing Councillor Mel Kendal, and will represent the county on royal visits and ceremonial occasions.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.