Community cinema and arts centre opens in Southsea

The cinema and arts centre has been created in a former bank building

A new cinema and arts centre has been officially opened in a former high street bank branch.

The Southsea Cinema on Palmerston Road was converted as a permanent base for Portsmouth Film Society.

As well as a cinema, the facility includes meeting rooms, a cafe and educational areas.

Portsmouth Film Society director Aysegul Epengin said the £100,000 community project was a "dream come true".

The society said it intended to screen a "variety of genres" to appeal to all ages with matinees and daily evening screenings funded by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The cinema was opened by Portsmouth's lord mayor

As well as screenings, the 40-seat facility is available for private watch parties, seminars and gaming.

Run as a not-for-profit enterprise, it also aims to encourage film-making and film-related job creation in the area.

Ms Epengin said: "After years of painstaking search for a home for Portsmouth Film Society, I naively dropped myself into what seemed like a herculean task of overseeing the conversion of a dilapidated bank into this beautiful cinema. A dream come true."

Finance for the project was raised through arts grants and the volunteer-run society raised £25,000 through crowd-funding.

More than £25,000 was raised for the cinema through a crowd funding appeal

