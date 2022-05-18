Southampton: Boat wrecks pulled from city's river
- Published
Boat wrecks which have become an eyesore along a stretch of river are being removed.
The vessels, which range from houseboats to yachts and dinghies, are being pulled from the River Itchen in Southampton.
The work, with a barge and digger, is being carried out near Northam Bridge by Associated British Ports (ABP).
The owners of the unused and abandoned boats were issued with a 28 day notice ahead of their removal.
ABP said: "Owners may have decided they no longer want their vessels but don't want to pay to remove them, or simply can't be traced."
Pulling the wrecks from the water involves a specialist team who get into the water to tie ropes around the vessel before it is lifted out.
An air-inflated boom is placed around the more fragile wrecks in the river to stop any debris drifting away should they break apart.
"It's complex work, every wreck needs to be risk assessed for potential contaminants and other factors, then safely contained, lifted out, broken down and disposed of responsibly," ABP added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.