Wickham Horse Fair: Motorists warned over road closures
- Published
Motorists are being warned of road closures ahead of a horse fair.
Thousands are expected to attend Wickham Horse Fair in Hampshire which takes place in The Square in Wickham on Friday.
The Square will shut from 12:00 BST on Thursday until 10:00 Saturday. The A334 between Blind Lane and the A32 will close from 05:00 until 20:00 on Friday.
Last year, despite it being officially cancelled due the pandemic, hundreds attended the traditional one-day fair.
The force said horse boxes would also be parked on the east side of the A334 between the north end of the square and the junction at Blind Lane and Titchfield Lane.
Insp John Stribley said: "Officers will be on site throughout the event to respond to any issues that may arise."
The force said residents and businesses have also been given a dedicated telephone number to report any problems.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.