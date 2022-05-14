M3: Cyclist found riding along motorway arrested
- Published
A cyclist found pedalling along a motorway has been arrested after refusing to stop for police.
He was spotted heading north in lane two of the M3 at junction 13 for Eastleigh at about 05:00 BST.
As officers tried to stop the cyclist he switched lanes and continued to cycle along the outside lane.
The 28-year-old from Southampton was forced to stop on a verge and arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of Class A drugs.
Rule 253 of the Highway Code states that UK motorways must not be used by pedestrians, cyclists and certain other vehicles.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.