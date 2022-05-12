New Forest pony rescued after getting stuck in drainage channel
A pony has been rescued after getting stuck in a muddy drainage channel, full of reeds.
Paddy, an eight-year-old male pony, got into trouble in the ditch at Bucklers Hard in the New Forest on Wednesday.
But crews from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service, along with an animal rescue advisor, soon set him free.
A vet sedated the pony before the team used strops to pull him to safety. He was uninjured.
Once the sedation had worn off, Paddy was hosed down with warm water by the fire crews from Beaulieu, Overton and Winchester.
Animal rescue advisor Jim Green said: "There were no injuries and that was down to the success of the teamwork between the vet and fire crews."
Paddy was later reunited with his owner.
