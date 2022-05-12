Portsmouth: Crews tackle fire at high-rise flats
- Published
Residents had to be moved from their homes after a fire broke out in a block of high-rise flats.
More than 50 firefighters were sent to the building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, shortly before 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
Hampshire fire service said the blaze involved the roof and top floor of a flat which was unoccupied.
All residents from the four-storey block had been accounted for.
Rob Cole, incident commander, said: "Crews from across the county came together and worked hard to keep the fire from spreading.
"We tackled some challenging conditions due to the full developed and severe fire at hand, but we were pleased that the building behaved as it should, as we expected it to."
Several roads in the area, closed through the evening, have since reopened.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.