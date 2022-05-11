Ringwood attempted kidnap: Two men sought by police
Police are searching for two men who approached a woman before one picked up her two-year-old daughter and ran with her to a nearby housing estate.
The child was let go after the woman's dog bit the man on his leg, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
The attempted kidnap took place just before 10:50 BST in The Mount, Ringwood, on Wednesday, the force said.
The two men are described as white, in their late 30s, and both approximately 5ft 7ins tall.
Officers said both men were wearing caps, with one wearing light blue jeans and the other dark jeans.
Det Insp Janine Bradley said: "This occurred in a residential area, during broad daylight, and we would implore anyone who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward.
"Perhaps you are aware of someone who has suffered a dog bite to their leg?"
She said officers were carrying out inquiries, including house-to-house visits, and urged witnesses and any residents with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to contact police.
