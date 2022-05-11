Hampshire brothers hope to beat dad's Atlantic rowing feat
- Published
Three brothers are following in the footsteps of their father by taking on a 3,000-mile (4,800km) challenge to row across the Atlantic Ocean.
Louis, 26, Felix, 25, and Finn Ambrose, 23, from Hampshire, will be rowing from La Gomera to Antigua in December.
It comes almost 20 years after their father, Hugo, completed the same expedition in 59 days in 2003.
While beating their dad is half the motivation, the other half is to raise money for the wildlife charity Tusk.
The brothers, who are all from the New Forest and will be rowing under the team name Ambrose Buoys, are hoping their light, streamlined, high-tech boat will give them a bit of an advantage, as they aim for a 40-day row.
They will be rowing 24 hours a day, two hours on, two hours off, taking it in turns to row, eat, sleep and carry out essential boat maintenance.
Felix said: "We are three brothers who share an affinity for the outdoors and we see this as the perfect test.
"In 2003 we were exposed to the enormity of this challenge as our father completed the Woodvale Atlantic Rowing Race - in those days it was named something else - as part of a pair.
"Hearing stories about the endeavour, witnessing first-hand the toll it took and experiencing the atmosphere at the finish line has done little to quell our curiosity.
"In fact, as children, we were so confident that we would not only take on the challenge but also surpass our father's time of 59 days, that we made a bet with him - £5."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.