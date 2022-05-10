Tension over Nitrous oxide preceded Lymington stab murder, court hears
"Bickering" over a nitrous oxide canister led to a rise in tension before a fatal stabbing outside a Royal British Legion Club, a court has heard.
Garon Jewell, 19, and Draven Jewell, 21, are accused of killing 23-year-old Max Maguire in a fight outside the club in Lymington, Hampshire, in October.
Winchester Crown Court heard Draven Jewell had brought a canister of laughing gas with him to the club.
The defendants claim to have acted in "lawful self-defence".
Two friends of the victim, Georgia Hole and Luke Gray, were also stabbed during the altercation, which happened shortly before midnight on October 22, 2021.
Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury the two defendants were among two groups of people drinking at the private members' club who loosely knew each other.
Giving evidence, Ms Hole said that her group of friends had "too much to drink" and tensions rose over the canister, which Draven Jewell had found earlier.
She described how one of the Jewell brothers had "teased" her friends over it, and said: "They were bickering over this canister.
"He kept it quite hidden in his jacket, when asked what it was, he would tease them 'none of your business', and rub it in their faces that he had something in his jacket."
She admitted telling the defendants: "Stop with the mouth, this isn't going to end well for any of us."
Ms Hole said that father-of-one Mr Maguire, from Pennington, had offered to buy the canister but the Jewells were not interested in selling it.
She added: "I wouldn't say Max was going to just take it, we were in the middle of the pub and it would have caused an uproar if he were to just take it."
Draven Jewell has pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon but, with his brother, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The older defendant also denies the attempted murder of Mr Gray and, with his brother, two alternative charges of wounding Mr Gray.
The brothers, from Lymington, also face two alternative wounding charges relating to Ms Hole.
The trial continues.
