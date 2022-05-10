Isle of Wight Chillerton and Rookley school saved
A rural primary school threatened with closure is to remain open.
Chillerton and Rookley Primary School on the Isle of Wight will no longer merge with Godshill Primary School and will therefore remain open.
Its closure was proposed by the Isle of Wight Council more than a year ago as the authority struggled to cover the school's running costs with too few pupils.
However, the council has now confirmed the plans will no longer go ahead.
Councillor Debbie Andre, the cabinet member for education, has said the announcement "ends the uncertainty around the future of the school".
"We hope that more parents will want to apply for places at their local school, confident that there will be continuity in their child's academic journey," she said.
Ms Andre said the current administration - which took control of the council in May 2021 - committed to preventing the closure of small village primary schools on the island.
Education officers are now looking at plans to support smaller and more rural schools.
Ms Andre has said work is currently under way to ensure the proposals are ready as soon as possible.
