Southampton crash: Pair arrested after hit-and-run leaves teen critical
- Published
A teenage cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run.
The 17-year-old was hit in Commercial Road, Southampton, on Sunday shortly before 00:15 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said the driver of the car involved, a blue Ford Kuga, left the scene.
A man, 24, and a woman, 23, both from Rownhams, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
The force has appealed for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.