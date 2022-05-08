VE Day: Flypast over Queen Mary 2 liner in Southampton
A World War Two fighter has roared above the Queen Mary 2 cruise liner as part of a flypast to mark VE Day.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of the Hawker Hurricane took place over Southampton Docks.
The Cunard liner is sailing to New York with more than 100 memorial wreaths on board to launch The Veterans Charity's Routes of Remembrance 2022 campaign.
CEO Danny Greeno called it a "truly epic occasion" and a "fitting tribute to those who paid the ultimate price".
The World War Two fighter aircraft, which actually flew in the Battle of Britain, made multiple passes over the liner to the delight of the crowd below.
As the plane flew overhead the final wreath was handed from Adm Sir Jonathon Band, former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, to Aseem Hashmi, the ship's captain.
An honour guard of veterans formed up at Mayflower Park to see the Queen Mary 2 depart.
Last year the Routes of Remembrance campaign saw hundreds of poppy wreaths tour the UK, including Northern Ireland and The Falkland Islands, and converge on London for Armistice Day.
The tour is now moving on to the United States and Canada, with the wreaths being distributed by veteran's groups to important memorial sites such as Arlington National Cemetery.
One wreath is dedicated to Cornish-born Rick Rescorla, a war veteran who led 2,700 people to safety from the World Trade Centre on 9/11 before he was killed when it collapsed.
Capt Hashmi said: "It is a tremendous honour to be able to support The Veterans Charity and raise awareness for those who have selflessly given their lives to protect so many.
"As we come together on VE Day it is a further reminder for all of us, that we should never forget the tremendous sacrifice that came before us."
VE Day marks the day the Allies celebrated Victory in Europe over the Nazis in World War Two.