Alton stabbing: Man guilty of killing former babysitter
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman who used to babysit him as a child.
Bonnie Harwood, 47, was found after being stabbed to death at a house in Aldersey Fields, Alton, Hampshire, on 10 October.
Matthew Reynolds, 32, of Pound Gate, Alton, was cleared of her murder but convicted of manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court.
The prosecution claimed he stabbed her in a robbery to steal money and drugs.
But the jury found that he had not intended to cause the death of Ms Harwood.
'Sold heroin'
During the five-week trial, the prosecution said Reynolds was an in-debt drug addict and was in a "state of turmoil" on the day of the attack.
It claimed he stabbed Ms Harwood multiple times in the robbery before leaving her to bleed to death.
Ms Harwood, who used a mobility scooter, was also a drug user and sold heroin.
Reynolds said he started using heroin at 14 years old, and later went on to take crack cocaine, visiting Ms Harwood "practically every day" to swap crack cocaine for heroin.
He told the jury he had known her since he was a boy.
Judge Angela Morris adjourned the case for Reynolds to be sentenced at a later date.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.