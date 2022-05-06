England results

Local Elections: Southampton MP blames cost of living crisis

Royston Smith MP said he had spoken to the Prime Minister about doing more to help local people

The cost of living crisis has been blamed for the elections results in Southampton, a city MP said.

The Conservatives have lost Southampton City Council and the authority has returned to Labour, just a year after the Tories won control.

Conservative MP Royston Smith, who represents Southampton Itchen, has told the BBC the cost of living crisis is one of the reasons for today's results.

He said it was the main issue that came up on the doorstep.

Mr Smith delivered a message to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor saying more needs to be done to help people cope with the rising costs.

Southampton scoreboard

Counting complete. After 17 of 17 seats declared.

  1. Labour

    • Councillors elected in 2022 total 13
    • Councillors elected in 2022 change +4
    • Councillors overall total 26

  2. Conservative

    • Councillors elected in 2022 total 3
    • Councillors elected in 2022 change -4
    • Councillors overall total 21

  3. Liberal Democrat

    • Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
    • Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
    • Councillors overall total 1

  4. Independent

    • Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
    • Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
    • Councillors overall total 0
