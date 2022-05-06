Isle of Wight commemorates 80th anniversary of air raid
The granddaughter of a Polish navy captain who helped defend the Isle of Wight during a World War Two air raid said she was "very proud" of his actions.
Seventy people died when Nazi bombers attacked the island in May 1942.
A Polish destroyer in Cowes Harbour, ORP Błyskawica, captained by Wojciech Francki, bolstered its defence.
His granddaughter Eva Maria Doroszkowska is in Cowes as part of events to mark its 80th anniversary.
The German Luftwaffe launched a ferocious overnight aerial attack on the Isle of Wight on 4 May 1942, with more than 160 bombers targeting its ship-building facilities.
ORP Błyskawica had been in Cowes for repairs but, aware of a potential attack, its captain Wojciech Francki commandeered boats and tugs to bring ammunition from Portsmouth.
It was against rules that ships in dock should be unarmed, but meant its guns could be used to fend off enemy aircraft.
The crew also joined local emergency services in fighting fires and helping residents injured in the raids.
Ms Doroszkowska, a concert pianist, gave a recital in Cowes as part of events to mark the anniversary of the raid.
"Obviously its a real honour to be part of it all and remember what happened. Today, more than anytime, its important to fight for that freedom," she said.
"If I'm confronted with a difficulty today, I think 'brave up', its nothing compared to what people and your family have been through. I'm very proud."
Polish Naval Vessel ORP Wodnik also sailed into Cowes to mark the start of commemorations on Wednesday, ahead of the unveiling of a plaque in Cowes High Street and a memorial service at Kingston Cemetery.
Other events being held include concerts, exhibitions and guided walks.
On Sunday a new Polish consulate is due to be opened in Cowes.
