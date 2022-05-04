Shanklin house death: Victim named as David Johns
A man who died following a fight at a house has been described as a "great dad, grandad and brother" by his family.
Police were called to reports of an altercation in St John's Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, on 24 April.
David Johns, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after treatment for serious injuries sustained in the incident.
In a tribute issued through Hampshire police, Mr Johns's family said: "Dad was Brentford's Number 1 fan. We will miss him very much."
Police appealed for information and said the local community should not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Mr Johns's death.
Two women who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder were released without charge.
