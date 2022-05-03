Family pay tribute after man dies in Solent yacht race
A "keen sailor" has died after his boat got into difficulty during a yacht race off the south coast of England.
Richard Blowman, 45 and from Hull, was competing in the BFA Finn Masters Race at Keyhaven Yacht Club in Milford on Sea, Hampshire, on Saturday.
Crews from two rescue boats pulled him from the water after his single handed dingy got into trouble, said police.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said it was called to the scene at around 14:00 BST.
Mr Blowman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
His sister Annie Blowman said: "He was just a fantastic, good, kind person.
"He did a lot of charity work for the Steve Prescott Foundation [which raises funds for Rugby League Benevolent Fund and Christies Hospital in Manchester], and he was a keen sailor.
"It's a huge shock and loss to the family."
Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Blowman's death was not being treated as suspicious and an investigation into the circumstances was being carried out.
Keyhaven Yacht Club said in a statement it would be carrying out its own investigation.
