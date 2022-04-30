Hampshire police constable guilty of gross misconduct
A police constable has kept his job despite being found guilty of gross misconduct.
A disciplinary hearing heard Southampton-based PC Edward Greevy attended a domestic violence incident in May 2020 where a woman claimed she had been hit by her brother.
But when Greevy filed the paperwork he fabricated the answers.
He was given a final written warning, which will stay on his record for two years.
The tribunal at Hampshire Constabulary's headquarters heard that Greevy, who has served as a full-time officer since 2017, had not asked the victim questions required under police procedures.
Stephen Morley, representing Hampshire Constabulary, had told the tribunal: "This is not just poor performance, it's dishonest."
The panel found Greevy had committed gross misconduct on grounds of breaching requirements of "honesty and integrity".
'Management failings'
He was cleared of misconduct allegations in relation to a second domestic violence incident in which it was claimed he had lied to his superior officer about his handling of that case.
Tribunal chair Nicola Talbot-Hadley cited "management failings" and said the misconduct was confined to a single episode.
She told Greevy: "Dismissal would be almost inevitable, however there are some cases where exceptions can be made.
"This is an instance of lacking of integrity and not doing the right thing following circumstances that led to heightened pressure and anxiety rather than a deliberate act of dishonesty.
"Whilst the public is entitled to expect high standards of officers, we are also mindful that the police as employers has a duty of care to their officers. To dismiss this officer would be disproportionate."
Mr Greevy had denied dishonesty or that his performance amounted to gross misconduct.
