Basingstoke man sentenced after gun causes evacuation of homes
- Published
A man whose possession of a gun led to police evacuating his neighbours' homes has been given a suspended sentence.
Counter terrorism officers and a bomb disposal unit were sent to Penny Black Lane in Basingstoke on 9 September.
Simon Tustain, 26, was arrested and has now been found guilty after a trial at Winchester Crown Court of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, as well as 150 hours of unpaid work.
Tustain was also issued with a forfeiture and destruction order for the weapon involved - a pepper box pistol.
He will have to undertake 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £156 victim surcharge.
