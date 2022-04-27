Telecoms firm hit by fake Google reviews blackmail scam
The owner of a telecoms company has criticised Google's response to his business being targeted by a blackmailer for suspicious reviews.
Southampton-based circle.cloud received scores of fake one-star reviews followed by a request for payment to have them removed.
Managing director Axel Molist Cordina said they had persisted despite the issue being "red flagged" to Google.
Google has been approached for a comment.
Mr Molist Cordina said what appeared to be an orchestrated campaign began just before Easter with scores of disparaging comments appearing on the company's Google profile.
The company which employs more than 60 people at its offices in Southampton's Town Quay, provides telephony services for more than 500 clients.
Mr Molist Cordina added that the defamatory reviews were "distressing".
"None of the names of the reviewers are genuine customers and members of staff have had their good name smeared.
"This is clearly an orchestrated campaign to tarnish the good reputation of our company by dragging down our five-star excellence rating through one-star negative, malicious reviews and hoping we'll cave in by paying up."
He said they appeared to originate from an individual in Pakistan, who has contacted the company to say he will remove each review for $5 (£4).
Mr Molist Cordina said he was "helpless and frustrated" at the reviews remaining online despite him contacting Google.
The search engine's terms state reviews are "automatically processed to detect inappropriate content like fake reviews and scams".
Circle.cloud has now posted a reply to each fake review, stating that the company is being targeted with fake reviews in a bid to reassure genuine potential clients.
