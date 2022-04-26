Delays placing heritage at risk, metal detectorist warns
- Published
A metal detectorist says delays in deciding the fate of rare finds have led to a black market in our heritage.
Pete Beasley, an enthusiast from Hampshire, said it was taking years for discoveries to be processed and as a result some people had stopped handing their finds in to the authorities.
The British Museum said the process was taking longer with officers working from home due to Covid.
Experts say our heritage is at risk if historic finds are not shared.
The Portable Antiquities Scheme, which was launched in 1997, records archaeological finds discovered by members of the public in England and Wales.
The public can face an unlimited fine or up to three months in prison for failing to reporting treasure.
Mr Beasley handed a pure gold Norman ring into the Finds Liaison Office in Winchester two years ago, that has yet to be returned.
"This takes forever and it shouldn't, these are experts.
"It should take weeks rather than two or three years," he said.
He warned unless the system was fixed people would stop handing finds over and sell them on the black market instead.
Jenny Durrant, Finds Liaison Officer for Hampshire, said that was wrong.
"This is the history of all of us, it's not just one person's story that they're uncovering and keeping for themselves.
"They're sharing it with other people and recording things, either treasure or other finds on this national scheme which means everyone can appreciate them and understand the history of their area."
The British Museum has a network of 40 Finds Liaison Officers who work as a team.
One of the most significant finds was a boar badge found at the site of the Battle of Bosworth in Leicestershire where King Richard III famously lost his life in the War of the Roses.
The British Museum said it was likely to have been lost by a member of the king's personal household, and its discovery moved the epicentre of the battle about 3km (1.8miles) from where it was previously thought.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.