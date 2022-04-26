Romsey man Josh Codling walking the UK coastline for charity
A man who was saved by an air ambulance after attempting to end his life is walking the UK coastline for charity.
Josh Codling, from Romsey, is raising money for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and also wants to raise awareness of male suicide.
Since starting the 11,800 mile (19,000km) walk in January, he has travelled through Dorset, Devon, Cornwall and Bristol.
He said he decided "this is the moment to do something".
After attempting to take his own life, Mr Codling was found by a member of the public and airlifted to hospital.
He woke from a coma three days later and said he realised he needed to do something to change his life.
"I'm doing this walk as a healing journey, it's a journey of rediscovery for myself, rediscovering life and people," he said.
He said he also wants to inspire people going through a similar situation "to realise that there are better ways to live and life is worth living".
Throughout the journey, Mr Codling said he has been relying on the generosity of strangers, who have given him many free meals, and he was also joined by a dog along the way.
He said: "Every single day I am seeing so much kindness and so much love and giving and helpfulness.
"There are good people in the world and doing something like this, you see it in abundance
"There is a way through the darkness, you just got to find happiness."
