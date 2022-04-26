Terry Norton is new Hampshire and Isle of Wight deputy PCC
A new deputy police and crime commissioner has been appointed following the resignation of his predecessor.
Portsmouth councillor Terry Norton will cover the role across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
His appointment comes as his predecessor Luke Stubbs resigned after saying the number of women in some fire service departments should be reduced.
Mr Norton described his new role as "a huge honour and privilege".
"I'm Hampshire born and bred and delighted to serve the county. The commissioner and I share the same views and similar work ethic," he added.
Mr Norton and police and crime commissioner Donna Jones previously worked together in Portsmouth when Mrs Jones was the leader of the city council.
She said Mr Norton would be leading on a number of areas including the scrutiny of out of court disposals.
Mr Norton will leave his teaching job and will step down from Portsmouth City Council for next year's elections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
