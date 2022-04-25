Harefield fire: Out-of-control bonfire destroys three outbuildings
- Published
An out-of-control bonfire in the garden of a house has destroyed three outbuildings.
Firefighters from five stations were sent to the blaze in Somerton Avenue in Harefield, Southampton, on Sunday shortly after 17:45 BST.
It created a plume of smoke visible across the Bitterne area of the city throughout the evening.
People living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows shut through the night due to the amount of smoke.
Crews also had to remove and cool a number of cylinders from the fire.
Firefighters from Hightown station remained on the scene to dampen down and make visits to check on neighbouring properties. No-one was reported to have been injured.
