Portsmouth: Man dies after being hit by bus
A 64-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus in Portsmouth.
Police were called to the scene of the collision on London Road at around 18:45 BST on Saturday.
The man, who was from the city, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin had been informed, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
The driver of the Stagecoach bus, which was a single-decker vehicle, was assisting police with their investigations, the force added.
Officers appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.
