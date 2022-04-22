Hampshire football coach Alfie Morel jailed for child sex attacks
A football coach who sexually abused children after "obsessively" messaging them on social media has been jailed for 16 years.
Alfie Morel, 24, from Hampshire, was found guilty of eight offences in January, including attempted rape.
Morel, who coached in Havant, groomed boys he taught through online gaming and messages before carrying out the abuse, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.
A victim's mother told the BBC it was "your worst nightmare as a parent".
His crimes - carried out over eight months in 2020 and 2021 - came to light when one of the victims, who was 12 at the time, told his mother Morel had sent him sexual messages.
'Totally broken'
The boy revealed the coach had committed a sex act in front of him, sexually assaulted him and bribed him to perform sex acts on him in exchange for money or Fifa football video games points.
Prosecutors said Morel had targeted boys who were "vulnerable and insecure" and had divulged personal information about his own mental health to gain leverage.
He carried out the abuse in the victims' homes and in his car.
At one point during the sentencing hearing, the judge told Morel to "stop smirking".
One parent read out a victim impact statement and said her son had remained "tormented" since the abuse.
"Guilt, anger and sadness has taken over my life. I am totally broken. I have lost faith in systems and the ways children are protected," she told the court.
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Shepherd said Morel had "ingratiated" himself to the boys who were "football mad".
"You lied, manipulated, coerced, bribed and cajoled for your own sexual pleasure. All the victims looked up to you, you were in a position of trust." he added.
