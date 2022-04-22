Hampshire football coach Alfie Morel jailed for child sex attacks
- Published
A football coach who sexually abused boys after grooming them through online gaming and relentless social media messages has been jailed for 16 years.
Alfie Morel, 24, from Hampshire, was found guilty of eight offences in January, including attempted rape.
One of the boy's school and the FA both raised concerns about Morel not following safeguarding rules and travelling with boys in his car alone.
A victim's mother told the BBC it was "your worst nightmare as a parent".
Another parent said: "He was highly thought of. Everyone liked him, everyone trusted him, we thought he was great with the kids. We were totally groomed by him."
The crimes - carried out over eight months in 2020 and 2021 - came to light when one of the victims, who was 12 at the time, told his mother Morel had sent him sexual messages.
The boy revealed the coach had committed a sex act in front of him, sexually assaulted him and bribed him to perform sex acts on him in exchange for money or Fifa football video games points.
Prosecutors said Morel had targeted boys who were "vulnerable and insecure" and had divulged personal information about his own mental health to gain leverage. He carried out abuse in the victims' homes and in his car.
At one point during the sentencing hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court, the judge told Morel to "stop smirking".
'Shocking case'
One parent read out a victim impact statement and said her son had remained "tormented" since the abuse.
"Guilt, anger and sadness has taken over my life. I am totally broken. I have lost faith in systems and the ways children are protected," she told the court.
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Shepherd said Morel had "ingratiated" himself to the boys who were "football mad".
"You lied, manipulated, coerced, bribed and cajoled for your own sexual pleasure. All the victims looked up to you, you were in a position of trust." he added.
When asked about what action was taken after concerns were raised about Morel, the FA said it has a policy of not commenting on specific cases.
Earlier this year it launched a new safeguarding strategy to "build an ever safer culture at every level of football".
Hampshire County Council declined to reveal what action was taken after the school flagged its concern, but said the matter was passed to its children's services department.
"We do not provide information about referrals as this must necessarily remain confidential," a spokesperson added.
"Schools are responsible for undertaking safeguarding checks for staff they employ, as are any third-party organisations providing services to schools.
"However, it is important to understand that individuals who breach their position of trust do so deceptively and will do whatever they can to conceal their actions."
Det Sgt Barry Martin, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Even for us who work in policing, and specifically in the investigation of the abuse of children, this is still quite a shocking case."
He said that without the "character" of the victims to come forward and give evidence against Morel he might have offended further.
Morel was also found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual communication with a child.
He admitted another count of sexual communication with a child during his trial. He was acquitted of a charge of rape.
