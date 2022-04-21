Plans to sell Gosport Police Station for new homes scrapped
Plans to sell a police station and build 140 homes at the site have been scrapped.
Gosport Police Station will no longer be turned into a 10-storey tower block but it could instead be used as a training facility for police officers.
The site first went on the market five years ago as a number of police stations across Hampshire were set to be sold off.
But the force said there are now other options for the building.
The site is currently closed and the town's neighbourhood policing team operates out of Gosport Town Hall.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones said Gosport Police Station was agreed for sale, subject to planning approval, in June 2017.
"The person that was buying it is now out of contract, despite an extension and some leniency on behalf of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC)," she added.
"This was something I inherited, it wasn't a sale agreed by me."
Ms Jones was elected as PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight last year.
She is expected to present a new plan for the South Street building "in due course", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
