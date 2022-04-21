Woman forced into van and assaulted in Gosport
A woman managed to run from a man after being forced into a van and assaulted in woodland.
The woman, in her 20s, told the police she was forced into an orange-coloured van by a man she did not know, in Station Road, Gosport, between 15:00 BST and 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
She was then driven to woodland, where she was physically assaulted, before she ran from her attacker.
Hampshire Constabulary said an investigation was under way.
The force said the woman was found in a "distressed state" on a cycle path between Long Drive and Rowner Lane in Gosport at 19:50 BST.
Det Insp Dal Andrews said officers were working with the woman to identify the exact time frame of the incident, the locations where the offending took place and further details about the man responsible.
"We have a number of officers out making inquiries in the local area, reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage, and conducting house-to-house inquiries to build up a broader picture of the circumstances of this assault," he added.
Witnesses have been urged to call 101 and patrols in the area have been stepped up.
Residents have also been asked to report any suspicious behaviour in the Gosport area to police.
