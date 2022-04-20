Southampton's UK City of Culture bid 'clearly has a strong case'
- Published
Southampton's bid to become UK City of Culture has "clearly a very strong case", a minister has told MPs.
The city has been shortlisted for the accolade for 2025 and will find out if it has won late next month.
Hampshire MPs, led by Romsey and Southampton North's Caroline Nokes, took part in a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday backing the bid.
Culture minister Nigel Huddleston said Southampton is "brimming with culture" and has "a huge amount to offer".
Ms Nokes told the debate that she was "heartened by the strength of the partnerships" supporting the bid across the Solent region.
She referred to its "rich and varied culture" that "celebrates and enjoys difference and diversity while also working hard to bring people together".
"Southampton lacks nothing, but once we have included the wider Solent region, we have absolutely everything," Ms Nokes added.
The Southampton 2025 Trust, a partnership including Southampton City Council, the University of Southampton, Solent University and GO! Southampton, is delivering the city's bid.
Dame Caroline Dineage said there is "so much potential" if it is successful to improve "pockets of real need and deprivation" in her own Gosport constituency.
While Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke, said "all parts of Hampshire would be interested in partnering" with Southampton and making the most of a "wealth of support" across the county.
Eastleigh's Paul Holmes and Southampton Test's Alan Whitehead also supported the bid.
Other shortlisted cities for the title are Bradford, Durham and Wrexham.
Previous cities to be awarded the honour are Derry/Londonderry in 2013, Hull in 2017 and Coventry in 2021.
