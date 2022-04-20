Seven fires break out in open in one day in Hampshire
- Published
Dozens of firefighters have tackled seven fires in the open, including at a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
The blazes broke out in North Hampshire on Tuesday, the fire service said.
Initially there were calls to two fires, involving gorse land, at Hawley Lake, Blackwater, at 17:44 BST.
Another fire broke out at Yateley Common at 18:34, involving gorse and trees. A further four blazes affected the Farnborough and Yateley area.
The fire at Hawley Lake, involving more than 35 firefighters, was out by about 21:40, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said.
Both Natural England and the police were notified and in attendance as the area is a SSSI, it added.
The Yateley Common blaze was extinguished at about 20:45.
Station manager Pete Knight said crews "battled challenging conditions" and "worked tirelessly... to protect the public, wildlife and the surrounding land".
He added: "Crews tackling the fire at Yateley Heath could see the smoke from the Hawley Lake fire from a distance.
"Please do take care whilst you continue to enjoy the countryside, please remember follow the countryside code and be considerate of others."
The fire service said army personnel carried out hourly patrols throughout the night at Hawley Lake, and firefighters attended to reinspect the site on Wednesday morning.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.