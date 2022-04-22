Ukrainian refugees could help fill hospitality jobs
Ukrainian refugees would be welcomed with "open arms" by the struggling hospitality sector once they have adjusted to life in the UK, people in the industry have told the BBC.
Hoteliers in Dorset and Hampshire said they would be more than happy to offer work to those fleeing the war.
Visas being issued to refugees allow them to seek employment.
One hotelier said it could be "mutually supportive" following the difficulties of Brexit and the pandemic.
Hospitality is the fourth biggest employer in the UK and employs three million people, many of whom come from overseas, according to the British Hospitality Association.
Lina Lotto, spa director at Careys Manor Hotel in the New Forest, said it already employed staff from Hungary, Slovakia, France and Germany.
Ms Lotto, who is Australian, said: "We'd love to support the refugees that way, demand exceeds supply, it's as simple as that.
"Hospitality is a multi-national business, we would welcome them with open arms. It could be mutually supportive."
On the Dorset coast, Bournemouth employs 17,000 people in more than 250 guest houses, B&Bs and hotels.
Rosie Radwell, vice chair of the Bournemouth Area Hospitality Association (BAHA), said: "Brexit and the pandemic hit us hard.
"We're crying out for staff in every department - chefs, reception, housekeeping, restaurants.
"It depends how much spoken English they have but there are so many language schools in Bournemouth we can help with English classes."
Ms Radwell said BAHA was already working with an English language school after receiving government funding to market the local hospitality industry as a place to work.
Blue Arrow recruitment agency in Southampton specialises in finding staff for the sector and its parent company the Impellam Group has just appointed a Ukrainian to help refugees find work.
On its website it states: "We know it might take some time for you to settle into a new way of life in the UK but when you are ready, we are here to help you take the first steps in finding a new job."
Employers are also conscious of the trauma refugees may have experienced.
James Dixon-Box, operations director at Bournemouth's Marsham Court Hotel, said: "We are a family business, our staff are an extended part of our family.
"We make sure we have a duty of care and meet once a month to make sure everyone is happy. We're starting mental health first aid courses, so there is that focus."
