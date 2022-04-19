Isle of Wight tribute rock festival abandoned
A music festival, intended as a tribute to the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, has been cancelled after the organising company ceased trading.
Experience 1970 had intended to mark the 50th anniversary in 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Organisers said a rescheduled event in September had been scrapped because of a dispute with the landowner.
A statement said the company had dissolved with "massive losses" and there would be no ticket refunds.
The original festival in August 1970 at Afton Down, near Freshwater, attracted an estimated 600,000 people.
Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, The Who, Sly and the Family Stone and Joan Baez were among the performers.
It descended into chaos after after crowds tore down fences in protest at being charged £3 a ticket and the island did not host another rock festival until the event was revived in Newport in 2002.
Experience 1970 had previously said it was planning to "return to the iconic original island site to mark the anniversary with a celebratory weekend fest".
'Totally disillusioned'
Its website said artists taking part included Ten Years Later, The Moody Blues' John Lodge, Jacqui MacShee's Pentangle, as well as tribute acts The Doors Alive and Total Who.
Tickets had been selling for £180 for the three-day event.
However, a statement posted on its website said organisers were "totally disillusioned" and were cancelling the event after failing to reach agreement with the current landowner over the use of the site.
"Sadly Experience 1970 will simply have to cease trading and write off massive losses having spent time and money on advertising, banner sites on the island... we also spent money on artwork designers, flyers, posters, website design and hosting, artist deposits, stage deposits, trips to the Isle of Wight, hotels, endless hours of telephone calls," it added.
