Protesters in Bramley march against solar farm plan
Protesters have marched against plans to build a solar farm that would be the same size as 100 football pitches.
Campaigners met in Bramley, Hampshire, on Saturday to argue the proposal would harm wildlife and hamper exploration of the area's Roman history.
Bramley Solar Ltd, which is behind the project, has said it would provide electricity for 12,000 homes and help reduce carbon emissions.
A decision on the application will be made by councillors on Wednesday.
The proposed development at Minchens Lane - known as Bramley Frith - would be operational for up to 40 years and span 85 hectares (210 acres) of agricultural land.
It has been recommended for approval by planning officers at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, despite the authority receiving more than 600 objections.
Campaigner David Ruck was among dozens of people to march against the plans.
He said: "At the end of 40 years there will be no capacity for it to be returned to farmland.
"It will be an industrial destination."
Fellow protester Honour Woollett added: "I love solar farms and I'm really into green and renewable energy but it's just too big."
The BBC was unable to reach Bramley Solar Ltd for comment, but the company has previously said the site would provide a "reliable and urgently needed source of low carbon and renewable energy".
