Songkran festival marked with mass water fight in Southampton

Revellers gathered outside West Quay Shopping Centre to mark the Thai New Year.

The Thai New Year, also known as the Songkran festival, has been marked with a mass water fight in Southampton.

Songkran is often referred to as the biggest water fight in the world.

The new year festival, held between 13 and 15 April in Thailand, is also celebrated in neighbouring Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Groups of revellers got soaked while taking part in water fights outside Southampton's West Quay shopping centre.

The holiday is traditionally marked by visiting family members and pouring water over Buddha statues.

In Thailand people wearing brightly coloured clothes fill the streets and throw water at each other

Songkran has become a reason for water fights across the world
Throwing water is meant to wash away bad luck from the previous year
Teams taking part were offered ponchos and water pistols
The event was organised by a Thai restaurant at West Quay shopping centre and saw two groups facing off with water pistols and buckets

